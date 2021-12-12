Daily Sabah logo

Rain, floods and sunsets: Weekly top photos

by agencies Dec 12, 2021 12:39 pm +03 +03:00

Rain droplets seen on an evergreen tree in Turkey's western province Izmir, Dec. 10, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

A man rides a kayak on a flooded road, following heavy rainfall in Pamplona, Spain, Dec. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple sits on a bench in a promenade at the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors after tornadoes came through the area the previous night in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Members of Konya Turkish Sufi Music Ensemble perform during Seb-i Arus commemoration ceremony for 748th death anniversary of Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi in Konya, Turkey, on Dec. 17, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A boy plays inside a tent at the Juventud 2000 migrants shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Aerial view of the bike course at the IRONMAN 70.3, Indian Wells, California, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist dressed up as Santa Claus is seen amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Bellevue square in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, space flight participants Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Dec. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Men wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian crossing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico in action during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A couple uses their cellphones on the beach as the sun sets in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Rescuers dig a damaged building, believed to be a mosque, during an operation at an area which was affected by the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Sumberwuluh, Candipuro district, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank with fish, as visitors wearing protective face masks look on, during an underwater performance for the Christmas celebration, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Crescent moon appears in the night sky over Galata Tower and Cihangir Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 9, 2021.

(AA Photo)

