Trump knew in advance about WikiLeaks email release on Clinton: Cohen

The president's former personal lawyer claims Donald Trump was told in advance that WikiLeaks planned to release emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 White House campaign.

That's what Michael Cohen is telling the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

In his prepared testimony, Cohen said he was in Trump's office in 2016 when Trump adviser Roger Stone called.

Cohen said Stone told Trump that Stone had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange, who runs the anti-secrecy WikiLeaks group, and that there would be a "massive dump" of emails harmful to the Clinton campaign.

Cohen's allegation would contradict the president's assertions that he was in the dark on this issue. It's not immediately clear what evidence Cohen has to support the allegation or how legally problematic this claim it might be for Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller hasn't suggested that merely being aware of WikiLeaks' plans is by itself a crime.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and obstruction in Mueller's investigation.

Cohen also said he heard Trump say that black people "would never vote for him because they were too stupid." Cohen said that when he and Trump were driving through a "struggling neighborhood" in Chicago, Trump said that "only black people could live that way."

Trump has denied charges of racism before, and has said, "I've never used racist remarks."

For more than a decade, Cohen was a key power player in the Trump Organization and a fixture in Trump's political life.

"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience," Cohen said.

"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," he said of the president.

Cohen said he was presenting "irrefutable" evidence of Trump's wrongdoing including a check reimbursing "hush money" paid to two women shortly before the 2016 election.

He also said Trump directed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 election campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians.

Cohen will also testify that reimbursement checks issued to him for hush money payments involving women were signed by Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization chief financial officer, according to prepared testimony.

Cohen also plans to say that Trump himself signed a $35,000 check repaying him for "hush money I paid on his behalf." "Other checks to reimburse me for the hush money payments were signed by Don Jr. and Allen Weisselberg," he will say.

Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Trump.