2022 Ballon D'or nominees announced as Messi, Neymar miss cut

The nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or, a prestigious award given to best-performing football players, were announced on Friday, as fans eagerly wait for the winner, which will be presented on Oct. 17.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man list of nominees for the prestigious award on Friday for the first time since 2005.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

AFP