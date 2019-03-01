US offers $1 million reward for info on Osama bin Laden's son

The United States on Thursday offered a $1 million reward for information on a son of late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging leader of the terrorist network.

The location of Hamza bin Laden has been the subject of speculation for years with reports of him in Pakistan, Afghanistan or under house arrest in Iran.

Hamza bin Laden was added to the U.S. counter-terrorism blacklist in 2017 for being an active propagandist of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). He is said to have married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the U.S.

Osama bin Laden was killed at his Pakistani hideout by U.S. commandos in 2011 in a major blow to the al-Qaida terrorist group, which carried out the Sept. 11 attacks.