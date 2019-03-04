Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido calls for anti-Maduro march on Saturday

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a new demonstration on Saturday to ramp up the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro as he spoke to supporters after defying the threat of arrest to return home on Monday.

"On Saturday we'll continue in the streets, all of Venezuela will return to the streets. We will not rest one second until freedom is achieved," said Guaido, recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, speaking to thousands of supporters in Caracas.

Guaido came back to Caracas on Monday after more than a week abroad, defying orders banning him from leaving. Guaido went on a multi-nation tour seeking support from neighboring South American countries in his quest to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido called on people to flood the streets of cities across the country on Saturday to protest Maduro's hold on power.

Guaido landed at Venezuela's main airport just outside Caracas, saying he sailed through immigration checks.

The National Assembly president maintains he is the legitimate interim president of the country because Maduro's re-election last year was invalid.