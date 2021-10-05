Daily Sabah logo

Paris Fashion Week 2021 dazzles visitors with glamor

by Agencies Oct 05, 2021 10:43 am +03 +03:00

Paris Fashion Week wraps up Tuesday after nine days of innovative experiments that showed how the industry is embracing technology and new approaches for a post-pandemic future.

A model presents a creation for L'Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model poses for photographs while presenting creations for Balenciaga during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models pose backstage ahead of the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model poses backstage ahead of the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Dancers perform during the Etam Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models pose during the Mossi Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model, a shoe detail, walks the runway during the Etam Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A creation by French designer, Alexis Mabille is on display during the Alexis Mabille Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model poses during the Mossi Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fashion designer Alexis Mabille poses with his creations during the Alexis Mabille Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models covering themselves with survival blankets pose for photos backstage ahead of the Coperni show during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 collection shows, Paris, France, Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation by Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto during the Womenswear Spring-Summer 2022 collection, Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models present creations for Hermes during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model walks the runway during the Irene Luft Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model presents a creation by Coperni during the Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 collection shows in Paris, France, Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Hermes during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models present creations by Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto during the Womenswear Spring-Summer 2022 collection, Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Enfants Riches Deprimes during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show, Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Creations by French designer, Alexis Mabille are on display during the Alexis Mabille Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model presents a creation by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show, Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation for Lanvin during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at The Salle Pleyel, in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for L'Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, Paris, France, Oct.3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Givenchy during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris La Defense, Nanterre, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Givenchy during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris La Defense, Nanterre, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Lanvin during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at The Salle Pleyel, in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model poses for photographs while presenting creations for Balenciaga during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a creation for Givenchy during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris La Defense, Nanterre, France, Oct. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

