Paris Fashion Week 2021 dazzles visitors with glamor

Paris Fashion Week wraps up Tuesday after nine days of innovative experiments that showed how the industry is embracing technology and new approaches for a post-pandemic future.
A model presents a creation for L'Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2021.
