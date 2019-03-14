US Senate votes to end military support for Saudi-led war in Yemen

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution that would end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the war in Yemen, in a rebuke of President Donald Trump's policy toward the kingdom.

The vote was 54-46 in the 100-member Senate for the resolution, which seeks to stop the U.S. military from any involvement in the conflict, including providing targeting support for Saudi air strikes, without authorization from Congress.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict for the last five years since Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the former Saudi defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict. The last available U.N. figure for the civilian death toll was published in 2016 and stood at more than 10,000.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence in Yemen, puts it at around 57,000 people.