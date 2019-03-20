   
Trump to host Israel's Netanyahu at White House next week

US President Donald Trump speaks during meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)
US President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House from March 25 to 26, according to a statement from the administration released Wednesday.

The visit will focus on "their countries' shared interests and actions in the Middle East," according to the White House.

Netanyahu is coming to the United States for next week's AIPAC conference, the annual multi-day event hosted by the pro-Israel lobby group.

Trump has been a supporter of Netanyahu, who is facing an election next month. The US president broke a long-standing policy and moved his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a decision that angered many Arab and Muslim states.

