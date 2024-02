Türkiye's defense industry conducted the maiden flights of HÜRKUŞ, Bayraktar TB2, AKSUNGUR, Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV, Bayraktar's stealth unmanned jet KIZILELMA, HÜRJET, Bayraktar TB3, ANKA III, and now, the 5th-generation stealth fighter KAAN, as part of its development on indigenous military aircraft since August 2013.

Türkiye's 5th-generation indigenously developed stealth fighter, KAAN, taking off on its first flight, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2024.

AA