US man killed after knocking on wrong door

Atlanta police arrested a local man for fatally shooting a man who mistakenly knocked on his door.

According to the police, shortly after midnight Friday the victim knocked on his Darryl Bynes's door, thinking it was his girlfriend's apartment.

As the victim, who was reportedly 19 years old, was walking away from the door Bynes went out to his balcony and the two men exchanged words, the police said. The suspect then took out his handgun and shot the victim in the neck.

Bynes did not escape the crime scene and was apprehended by the police there.