1999 Izmit earthquake: Looking back on the 45 seconds that devastated Turkey

A satellite picture, taken on August 17, shows the area around the Turkish city of Golcuk hit by last month's devastating earthquake. The blue patches in the top left of the photo and the blur of red near the coastline are clouds. However, the tiny red dots in the built-up areas are all collapsed buildings. The image is created by superimposing a photo from after the earthquake over a photograph taken beforehand.

A total of 365,000 buildings were damaged in the 1999 earthquake and more than 112,000 of them either collapsed or became uninhabitable due to heavy damage.

(Reuters Photo)