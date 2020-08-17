1999 Izmit earthquake: Looking back on the 45 seconds that devastated Turkey

Semra Gürkan weeps as the remains of her 16-year-old brother are taken by rescue workers to an ambulance after being pulled out of the rubble in the Turkish town of Gölcük Monday Aug. 23, 1999. More than 18,000 people were killed in the cities of Kocaeli, Istanbul, Bursa, Sakarya and Yalova when the notorious North Anatolian Fault Line cracked and triggered the deadliest disaster since 1939.
A satellite picture, taken on August 17, shows the area around the Turkish city of Golcuk hit by last month's devastating earthquake. The blue patches in the top left of the photo and the blur of red near the coastline are clouds. However, the tiny red dots in the built-up areas are all collapsed buildings. The image is created by superimposing a photo from after the earthquake over a photograph taken beforehand.
A total of 365,000 buildings were damaged in the 1999 earthquake and more than 112,000 of them either collapsed or became uninhabitable due to heavy damage.
Turkish gendarme stands guard as policemen secure the area near the rubble of a five-story apartment building in the Avcılar district of Istanbul which was hit by a powerful earthquake measuring in Istanbul early August 17, 1999. Four people died in this building and three were rescued.
An elderly man looks out of from the debris of his house in Gölcük as workers from the German Technical Help Organisation (THW) rescue him, August 19, 1999. The man was trapped in the rubble for more than 60 hours before being discovered by sniffer dogs. It took the THW six hours to free him from the debris.
Family members of earthquake victims bring their dead to be buried August 20 in Sakarya following the earthquake as workers use mechanical diggers to extend the cemetery into a cornfield to accommodate more graves. The earthquake, measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale, struck eight provinces including Turkey's industrial heartland.
Members of Turkish mountain climbing team carry 23-year old Turkish woman Hamiyet Kurt after working on her rescue for more than 10 hours Wednesday, August 18, 1999, in the town of Seymen, some 120 km south of Istanbul. With thousands of people reported missing along an 80-mile arc of destruction left by a devastating earthquake, disaster relief teams from around the world joined Turkish rescue crews in the hunt for bodies and survivors.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.