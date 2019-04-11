US bars entry to Palestinian founder of Israel boycott movement

A founder of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel has been blocked from entering the United States.

The movement says in a statement that Omar Barghouti was traveling to the U.S. for a speaking tour, including meetings with journalists and policymakers in Washington.

It says Barghouti was told by airline staff at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport that his U.S. visa was revoked for "immigration reasons" and he wasn't allowed to board his flight.

The State Department is declining comment, citing the confidentiality of visa records.

The BDS movement advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions.

It's made significant gains in recent years, particularly among foreign artists and university students.

Israel says the movement masks its motives to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state.