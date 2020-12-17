Wuhan: Life after COVID-19 in virus epicenter

Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," said Qiong.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.