Wuhan: Life after COVID-19 in virus epicenter

by DAILY SABAH Dec 17, 2020 2:52 pm +03 +03:00

People wearing face masks take a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," said Qiong.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a mask on an escalator, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Dec. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People celebrate a birthday at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People dance at a park at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man wearing a mask stands near a street, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Dec. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People eat at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing masks walk across a street, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Dec. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus shoot at balloons with an air rifle in Wuhan, China, Oct. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman eats street food at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Dec. 11, 2020.

A street vendor prepares steamed delicacies in Wuhan on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

