Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes near Panama-Costa Rica border

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 29 miles (47 km) northwest of Panama's coastal city of David on Sunday near the country's border with Costa Rica, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 23 miles (37 km), the USGS said, downgrading it from a 6.2 magnitude quake.

Panama's firefighting association said on Twitter it had received reports of the ground shaking from residents in different regions of the country, and urged calm.

There were no immediate reports of damage.