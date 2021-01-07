In photos: Epiphany celebrations amid the pandemic

Christians on Wednesday marked Epiphany in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which hindered celebrations in many places but didn't stop some defying warnings to honor traditions.
An Orthodox worshipper lights a candle during the Epiphany celebrations at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George amid the spread of COVID-19, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2021.
Citizens of the mountain town of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, clad in traditional dresses stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags, to recover a crucifix cast by a priest in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, Jan. 6, 2021. The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year.
Greek Orthodox member Vasili Kurkcu, 44, kisses a wooden crucifix after retrieving it in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Jan. 6, 2021. With no visiting faithful from Greece or other Christian Orthodox countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, only two swimmers raced to retrieve the cross, which was thrown into the waters by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.
A worker disinfectants an icon of the Virgin Mary as a limited congregation attends the service for the feast of the Epiphany in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Piraeus, the port of Athens, Greece, Jan. 6, 2021. The Greek government relented and allowed limited attendance at churches celebrating the feast of the Epiphany on Wednesday, reversing a ban on attendance designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
A shopper browses at a street stall selling dolls, as people shop for Three Kings Day gifts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in central Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2021. In Mexico, it is customary for people to give gifts on the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, celebrated as Three Kings Day, to commemorate the arrival of the Magi, or three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus.
A child reacts as he discovers a wrapped gift during the morning of Three Kings Day, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 6, 2021. In Spain, it is customary for people to give gifts on the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, celebrated as Three Kings Day, to commemorate the arrival of the Magi, or three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus.
