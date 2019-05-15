   
Vegas police release video of woman pushing elderly man off of bus

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LAS VEGAS
A man falls on the ground after being pushed out of a bus in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 21, 2019, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS)
Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.

The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.

The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier's death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and remains jailed on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.

