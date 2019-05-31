Oslo talks produce no deal to end Venezuela crisis

Representatives of Venezuela's government and the opposition have failed to reach an agreement in talks mediated by Norway. The second round of meetings in Norway were part of international efforts to resolve a conflict between Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó over who should run the country.

Speaking on Venezuelan state television Wednesday night, Maduro said both parties had been negotiating in secret for two to three months. He added that he wants a peaceful resolution for Venezuela in "prudent" talks. "Our path is dialogue, respect for the Constitution, democracy and peace [...] national coexistence, development and solutions to problems," Maduro said a statement. The embattled president added that 80 percent of Venezuelans support dialogue, while "only a minority believes in coups d'état and wants a gringo invasion," seemingly in reference to a possible U.S. military intervention.

"We thank the Norwegian government for its desire to contribute to a solution to the chaos our country is suffering. We're prepared to continue alongside them," Guaidó said in a statement. The U.S. State Department also said "the only thing to negotiate with Nicolas Maduro is the conditions of his departure." Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions climbed on Jan. 23 when Juan Guaidó, the head of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president, but Maduro has so far refused calls to step down.

For the third time this year, a U.S. attempt to remove democratically elected President Maduro from power has turned out to be a bust. After an uprising in Venezuela quickly fizzled out, President Maduro blamed the U.S. government of orchestrating a coup attempt against his country. Maduro has thwarted the latest coup attempt against his government, as Guido's call on the military appeared not to have triggered a wider revolt. The military has so far supported the country's democratically elected Maduro and refused to back Guaidó. Maduro has called Guaidó a U.S-backed "puppet" that seeks to oust him in a coup. The opposition, which is backed by the U.S. and about 50 other nations, says Venezuela's dire economic state is the result of years of corruption and mismanagement. Maduro blames the country's problems on U.S. sanctions that were imposed more recently.