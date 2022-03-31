New front in Ethiopian war displaces thousands

Ayisha Ali, 40, sits near her shelter at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people, at a compound in the town of Afdera, in the Afar region, Ethiopia, Feb. 23, 2022. She said 12 of her relatives were killed when their huts were struck by explosions. Among them were her sister, her sister's five children and a pregnant cousin. "We couldn't even bury them; their bodies were in pieces," she told Reuters. "The heavy weapons were firing at us, and we ... ran away."

(Reuters Photo)