Singer R Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sex assault and abuse

Embattled R&B singer R Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, Cook County, Illinois, court records show.

Scarce details were made public Thursday, but four of the new counts charge Kelly with aggravated criminal sexual assault - a Class X felony that carries six to 30 years in prison on conviction.

Three of the new counts accuse him of sexually abusing a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. It was unclear if this is a new victim or one of the four victims - three of them underage at the time - whom Kelly was charged in February with sexually abusing.

Kelly was charged at that time with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving those four victims.

Kelly is due back in court next week to face the new charges.

"We'll see what it is, and we'll deal with it accordingly," Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, said Thursday when reached for comment.

After his surrender to police on a Friday night in February, Kelly spent the night in the Central District police station lockup. The next day, he was ordered held on 1 million dollars - 250,000 for each of the four indictments against him - by Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr, who called the allegations "disturbing."

By Monday, the singer, 52, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually abused the four alleged victims over a span of a dozen years. Later that same day, he was freed from Cook County Jail after a friend posted 100,000 dollars - 10 per cent of the 1-million-dollar bond.

At Kelly's bond hearing in February, prosecutors alleged that Kelly tried to force oral sex on his 24-year-old hairdresser in 2003 while he was free on bond on the then-pending child pornography charges.

Among the other allegations laid out by prosecutors: that Kelly solicited an underage girl outside his 2008 criminal trial and later sexually abused her; that he carried on a yearlong sexual relationship with a girl he had met in 1998 when she was celebrating her 16th birthday; and that he videotaped himself having sex with a young girl at his home in Olympia Fields in the late 1990s.

Kelly, who has been dogged for years by accusations of sexual misconduct with underage girls and women, faces 10 Class 2 felony counts, each of which carries a maximum of seven years in prison upon conviction but also could result in probation.

In a sensational trial in 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges alleging he filmed himself having sex with his goddaughter, a girl estimated to have been as young as 13.

The initial charges in February came in the wake of reporting in BuzzFeed and The New Yorker by Chicago-based journalist Jim DeRogatis and after damning allegations in a recent Lifetime documentary series.

Citing the "deeply, deeply disturbing" allegations raised in the documentary, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx made an unusual public plea in January for any Kelly accusers to come forward.

The indictments come at a time of intensifying professional trouble for Kelly, who has been targeted by the social media movement #MuteRKelly that called on streaming services and radio stations to drop his music and promoters not to book any more concerts. Protesters have demonstrated outside Kelly's Chicago studio, and a scheduled performance in Chicago last year was canceled amid the uproar.

The six-hour documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" aired on the Lifetime channel and alleged that he has manipulated young women into joining a "sex cult," forcing them to stay with him against their will and keeping them under his control. In the days after Foxx's plea for help from alleged Kelly victims, her office was inundated with tips.