Sugar fire blazes through California, leaving destruction behind

Firefighters work in searing heat, struggling to contain the largest wildfire in California this year.
A house is consumed by the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.
The Beckwourth Complex – a merging of two lightning-caused fires – headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size only a few days earlier.
A jeep is on fire as the wildfire tears through Doyle, California, U.S.
