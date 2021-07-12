Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Sugar fire blazes through California, leaving destruction behind

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jul 12, 2021 9:42 am +03 +03:00

Firefighters work in searing heat, struggling to contain the largest wildfire in California this year.

A house is consumed by the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Fanned by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle.

(AP Photo)

The Beckwourth Complex – a merging of two lightning-caused fires – headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size only a few days earlier.

A jeep is on fire as the wildfire tears through Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

A truck driver who hauls fire equipment watches as the Sugar Fire burns, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire from spreading to neighboring homes in Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, California, U.S., July 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Placerville station monitor the Sugar Fire in Doyle, California, U.S., July 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Embers blow across a field as the Sugar Fire burns in Doyle, California, U.S., July 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

U.S. Forest Service firefighters Chris Voelker (L) and Kyle Jacobson monitor the Sugar Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, California, U.S., July 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

David Garfield clears a fire break around his home as the Sugar Fire burns toward Doyle, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A power pole burns as the Sugar Fire rages on in Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

A fireman rushes as a fire consumes a home and its neighboring trees, Doyle, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The inside of a home goes up in flames due to the raging Sugar Fire.

(AP Photo)

The picture taken by a photographer through his car window shows the Sugar Fire consuming a home, Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters pass a burning home as the Sugar Fire rages on.

(AP Photo)

A house goes up in flames as the Sugar Fire tears through Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Fire consumes a home and edges its way to the vehicle parked in front of it, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Fire consumes homes as the Sugar Fire tears through Doyle, California, U.S.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.