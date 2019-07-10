UK envoy to US Kim Darroch resigns after Trump row

Britain's ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him "stupid" and "wacky" following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. president's administration inept.

Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating Trump who lunched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May who had given him her full support.

"Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador," Darroch wrote in his resignation letter.

"I want to put an end to that speculation," he added. " The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."

May said she regretted that Darroch felt the need to resign, adding that officials needed to be able to give "full and frank advice."

"This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position as ambassador to Washington," May told parliament.

Darroch was due to leave his post at the end of the year.