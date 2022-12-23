Sculptures of ancient Greek gods discovered in Türkiye

Among the ruins stands the Temple of Zeus, which remains the best preserved temple dedicated to Zeus in Anatolia, a theater with a capacity of 15,000 people and adjacent to it a stadium with a capacity of 13,500, two baths, the world's first commercial stock market building, a columnaded street and five bridges, two of which still stand over Kocaçay creek.
Aizanoi, whose history dates back to 3,000 B.C., was the main settlement of the Aizanitis people living in ancient Phrygia. In the Hellenistic period, the region alternated between being subordinate to Pergamum and Bithynia but came under Roman rule in 133 B.C.
It has been said that Aizanoi's magnificent buildings, starting with the construction of the Temple of Zeus, made the city famous.