Sculptures of ancient Greek gods discovered in Türkiye

Aizanoi, whose history dates back to 3,000 B.C., was the main settlement of the Aizanitis people living in ancient Phrygia. In the Hellenistic period, the region alternated between being subordinate to Pergamum and Bithynia but came under Roman rule in 133 B.C.

It has been said that Aizanoi's magnificent buildings, starting with the construction of the Temple of Zeus, made the city famous.

