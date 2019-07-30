US architects bridge US-Mexico border with pop-up seesaw

Two architects from the United States have built a pop-up seesaw on the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico to allow children from both countries to play together and raise awareness about the ongoing border and migration issues in the region.

University of California architecture professor Ronald Rael and San Jose State design associate professor Virginia San Fratello came up with the project and put the pink seesaw on the border wall between the two countries.

Children on both sides of the border can play games despite being in different countries.

Ronald Rael shared a post on his Instagram account on Monday, saying that bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall was one of the most incredible experiences of his and his colleague's career.

"The Wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S.-Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side," he wrote.