World-class racing, mud, royals: Cheltenham Festival welcomes fans

The four-day Cheltenham Festival has kicked off with packed grandstands and some 70,000 spectators in attendance on its opening day March 15, after being closed to fans last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jockey Tom Scudamore on Adagio (L) and jockey Mark Walsh on Saint Roi (C) jump a hurdle during the Champion Hurdle on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)