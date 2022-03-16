World-class racing, mud, royals: Cheltenham Festival welcomes fans

The four-day Cheltenham Festival has kicked off with packed grandstands and some 70,000 spectators in attendance on its opening day March 15, after being closed to fans last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jockey Tom Scudamore on Adagio (L) and jockey Mark Walsh on Saint Roi (C) jump a hurdle during the Champion Hurdle on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England, March 15, 2022.
The "Dream Team" of Rachael Blackmore and unbeaten mare Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on Tuesday as roaring crowds cranked up the volume on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Grand National winner Blackmore last year became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle, and the Irish rider ended up as the first woman to be the festival's top jockey.
Jockey Rachael Blackmore kisses the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, March 15, 2022.
