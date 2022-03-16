Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

World-class racing, mud, royals: Cheltenham Festival welcomes fans

by Agencies Mar 16, 2022 6:32 pm +03 +03:00

The four-day Cheltenham Festival has kicked off with packed grandstands and some 70,000 spectators in attendance on its opening day March 15, after being closed to fans last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jockey Tom Scudamore on Adagio (L) and jockey Mark Walsh on Saint Roi (C) jump a hurdle during the Champion Hurdle on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The "Dream Team" of Rachael Blackmore and unbeaten mare Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on Tuesday as roaring crowds cranked up the volume on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Grand National winner Blackmore last year became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle, and the Irish rider ended up as the first woman to be the festival's top jockey.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore kisses the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, March 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A general view during the 14:50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sam Ewing on Tronador reacts after the 14:50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of Sir Gerhard ridden by Paul Townend in action on their way to winning the 13:30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Princess Anne attends Ladies' Day at Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Journey With Me and jockey Rachael Blackmore fall in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A spectator reacts during the first race, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 15, 2022

(Reuters Photo)

Simon Torrens on Drop The Anchor after the 14:50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Charlie Deutsch celebrates on LʼHomme Presse after winning the 14:10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A racegoer adjusts her sunglasses on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A racegoer's collection of batches is seen before the races, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Racegoers pose for a picture before the races, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, England, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Actor Lystra Adams arrives during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Racegoers pose for a picture before the races, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

