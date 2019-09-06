Venezuela prosecutors to charge Guaido with 'high treason'

Prosecutor opens probe into Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido over allegedly working with foreign powers against country.

Venezuelan prosecutors said Friday they would charge opposition leader Juan Guaido with "high treason" for planning to renounce the country's claim to a disputed border area controlled by Guyana.

Guaido, the National Assembly speaker who is recognized as president by more than 50 countries, is being investigated for negotiating to renounce "the historical claim our country has on the territory of Esequibo," Attorney General Tarek William Saab told reporters.