Hasel's eventual incarceration triggered street protests that only waned in recent days. The largely peaceful protests degenerated into chaotic night-time clashes between police and small groups of hooded demonstrators, who set alight improvised barricades fashioned with trash containers and looted sporting good stores and luxury shops in Madrid and Barcelona.
"The best laws, those that lead to the happiness of the people are the ones that make society feel that their fundamental rights are protected while also contributing to peaceful coexistence," said a Cabinet member who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the legal changes under discussion.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.