Israel accused of planting Stingray devices to spy on Trump, report says

Israel allegedly planted StingRay surveillance devices near White House in an attempt to monitor President Donald Trump and his associates' phones, a report citing top U.S. intelligence and national security sources said.

An investigation by the FBI and other U.S. agencies concluded that Israel was responsible for the act, according to a Politico report based on three former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

"It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible," one U.S. official told the Politico on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson from the Israeli embassy in the U.S. immediately denied the allegations and called them "absolute nonsense."

"Israel doesn't conduct espionage operations in the United States, period," Elad Strohmayer told Politico.

Trump administration has not made any statement yet.

The report noted that the U.S. government acknowledged in 2018 that the aforementioned devices were found near the White House and other locations in the capital.