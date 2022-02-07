Sunk in snow: Turkish town and its struggle and joy in winter

The town is not necessarily know for its natural beauty, but rather the disaster that happened two years ago in a matter of days. Karabet, a treacherous passage connecting the town to central Van, the eastern province with which Bahçesaray is administratively associated, was the site of an avalanche on Feb. 4, 2020 which buried a minibus and bulldozer.
Disaster struck twice when the search and rescue teams fell victim to another, even larger, avalanche as they were frantically searching for the two buried people. A total of 42 people, including 11 gendarmerie officers and nine village guards, were killed and 84 others were injured in the double disaster.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.