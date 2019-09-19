US gives visas to Iran's Rouhani, Zarif ahead of UN meeting

The United States has issued visas allowing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations next week, Iran's U.N. mission said on Thursday.

Zarif is to leave for New York on Friday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, the foreign ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister @JZarif is leaving for New York early on Friday morning to attend the 74th session of the UNGA," spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

Zarif said earlier on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was trying to delay issuing visas for the Iranian delegation to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.