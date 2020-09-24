Daily Sabah logo

In photos: California's Bobcat wildfire spreads, threatening thousands

by DAILY SABAH Sep 24, 2020 11:38 am +03 +03:00

Los Angeles County firefighters keep watch on the Bobcat Fire as it burns through the night in Juniper Hills, California, U.S.

The Bobcat Fire has burned for more than two weeks and was still threatening more than 1,000 homes after scorching its way through brush and timber down into the Mojave Desert. It's one of dozens of other major blazes across the West.

(Reuters Photo)

A home burns along Cima Mesa Road as the Bobcat Fire advances in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man rides a motorcycle down Cima Mesa Road as the sun sets while crews battle the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A Joshua tree is silhouetted in front of the Bobcat Fire at sunset in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Robert Ortiz (L) and Alexis Miller of Los Angeles County Fire talk about a plan of attack while protecting a home from the advancing Bobcat Fire along Cima Mesa Road in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Robert Ortiz of Los Angeles County Fire works around a fire engine while protecting a home from the advancing Bobcat Fire along Cima Mesa Road, in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Smoke rises from the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

This natural color photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the fire lines of an area of the Bobcat Fire, burning northeast of Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 21, 2020. The Mount Wilson Observatory can be seen, far right.

(Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Firefighters work at the site of the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A helicopter makes a water drop over the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People look on as the Bobcat Fire burns in Mount Wilson, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

(U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters)

Burnt ground is seen as smoke rises from the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

Smoke rises from the Bobcat Fire burning near Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest, near Los Angeles

(Reuters Photo)

A recreational vehicle is consumed by the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Los Angeles County firefighters patrol the front lines of the Bobcat Fire, north of Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

Wildfire in California burns through the night north of Los Angeles

(Reuters Photo)

A tree is consumed by the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman takes photos as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

The wind whips embers from the Joshua trees burning in the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

One of many homes destroyed by the Bobcat Fire is seen in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Winds blow flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S, Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An electrical pole burns, blocking a street, as the Bobcat Fire spreads in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters try to extinguish the Bobcat Fire, in Mount Wilson, California, U.S., Sept. 23, 2020.

(U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters)

Los Angeles County firefighters keep watch on the Bobcat Fire as it burns through the night in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The Bobcat Fire glows at night in Juniper Hills, California, U.S., Sept. 18, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A shortwave infrared satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an area of the Bobcat Fire burning northeast of Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 21, 2020.

(AP Photo)

