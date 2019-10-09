Trump says Turkey 'must' take over captured Daesh terrorists

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized once again the U.S.' involvement in the Middle East, as he argued that Turkey should take over the captured Daesh fighters in Syria.

Trump said the U.S. should never have been involved in the Middle East, as he noted that they have withdrawn 50 troops out of Syria.

He continued by saying that Turkey "must" take over captured Daesh terrorists that Europe refused to have returned.

"The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!" he said.

Trump has been facing mounting pressure in Washington after the White House announced late Sunday that the U.S. would pull back its forces in Syria ahead of a "long-planned" Turkish operation.

The Trump administration has ruled out any U.S. support for the operation, and in the face of significant pushback, the president, in a drastic change of tone, vowed "if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey." However, he also defended Turkey and its close relationship with the U.S., saying he had a "very good relationship" with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.