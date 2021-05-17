Dereşuri horses: Historical Turkish breed finds new life in Iran

The Dereşuri horses have recently found new popularity as interest in the breed has been rising steadily over last few years. In a farm established on 30 hectares of land in Isfahan's Semirom, there is now a great demand for these majestic horses with white crowning foreheads, from Iran and European countries, especially Germany.
Two Qashqai horses gallop around in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
Among the horses on the farm, the noble Qashqai horse called "Salar" stands out, and its owners look after it as if it is a treasure. The reason is that Salar is worth a fortune in Iran, when converted Salar is worth $430,000.
Two Qashqai horses stand in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
"Our tribe has been busy with the care of these horses for nearly 100 years. My grandfather has protected these horses in his time, and today we are looking after them. These horses are very valuable and important for us," Dereşuri told Anadolu Agency (AA).
A man pulls the leash of a Qashqai horse in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
“Qashqai horses are suitable for sports such as obstacle jumping races, polo and dancing. With these features, they have come to the forefront in Iran in recent years and their reputation has increased today,” he said.
A group of Qashqai horses gallop around in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
Dereşuri explained that British horses were taller and bigger, but they were not suitable for riding long distances. Meanwhile, Arabian horses are short and gallop fast but get tired quickly.
A group of Qashqai horses, including foals, gallop past a donkey on a road on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
“Qashqai horses possess elegance and they are more durable than European horses,” he said and added, “There is also a lot of demand from abroad. They buy and train Qashqai foals for the sport of dressage from Germany and other European countries."
A brown Qashqai horse with a white spotted head wanders around on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.
