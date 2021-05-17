Daily Sabah logo

Dereşuri horses: Historical Turkish breed finds new life in Iran

by DAILY SABAH WITH AA May 17, 2021 2:44 pm +03 +03:00

Horses have a special place in Turkish history as they were considered man's best friend in Turkey rather than dogs.

A brown Qashqai horse with a white spotted head wanders around in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

In that glamorous history, the Qashqai Turks are renowned for their noble "Dereşuri" breed of horses which they now breed in farms in Iran's Isfahan.

Three Qashqai horses eat grass in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

The Dereşuri horses have recently found new popularity as interest in the breed has been rising steadily over last few years. In a farm established on 30 hectares of land in Isfahan's Semirom, there is now a great demand for these majestic horses with white crowning foreheads, from Iran and European countries, especially Germany.

Two Qashqai horses gallop around in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

Among the horses on the farm, the noble Qashqai horse called "Salar" stands out, and its owners look after it as if it is a treasure. The reason is that Salar is worth a fortune in Iran, when converted Salar is worth $430,000.

Two Qashqai horses stand in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

Even Salar's foals provide quite a handsome sum, as those who want to breed their horses with Salar have to pay a fee of about $2,000.

A white Qashqai horse paces around in a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

Mehmed Hasan Dereşuri, one of the owners of the farm and a horse trainer, noted that these noble horses were the protectors of Qashqai Turks in the wars of past centuries.

A white Qashqai horse looks around in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

"Our tribe has been busy with the care of these horses for nearly 100 years. My grandfather has protected these horses in his time, and today we are looking after them. These horses are very valuable and important for us," Dereşuri told Anadolu Agency (AA).

A man pulls the leash of a Qashqai horse in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

He noted that Dereşuri horses do not get tired even if they travel 300 kilometers (186 miles) a day.

A white Qashqai horse looks around in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

“Qashqai horses are suitable for sports such as obstacle jumping races, polo and dancing. With these features, they have come to the forefront in Iran in recent years and their reputation has increased today,” he said.

A group of Qashqai horses gallop around in a field on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

Dereşuri explained that British horses were taller and bigger, but they were not suitable for riding long distances. Meanwhile, Arabian horses are short and gallop fast but get tired quickly.

A group of Qashqai horses, including foals, gallop past a donkey on a road on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

“Qashqai horses possess elegance and they are more durable than European horses,” he said and added, “There is also a lot of demand from abroad. They buy and train Qashqai foals for the sport of dressage from Germany and other European countries."

A brown Qashqai horse with a white spotted head wanders around on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

A white Qashqai horse among a couple of others looks up on a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

A young man pets a brown Qashqai horse alongside others in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

A white and a brown Qashqai horse stand alongside each other in the stable of a farm, in Semirom of Isfahan Province, Iran, April 26, 2021.

AA Photo

