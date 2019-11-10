Bolivian President Morales announces resignation

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation soon after the country's military chief urged him to step down.

"Our great desire is for societal peace to return," said Morales, whose vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, was also resigning.

The embattled leader, whose announcement follows calls to resign from the police, military and opposition, said he had submitted his letter of resignation to parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales had called a fresh election after the controversial presidential election three weeks ago prompted massive protests.

The Andean country has seen weeks of unrest and rioting against alleged fraud in the election on October 20. Three people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

Morales' claim to have won a fourth term last month has plunged the country into the biggest crisis of the socialist leader's nearly 14 years in power. The unrest has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between his supporters and opponents.

Morale agreed to a new election after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the Oct. 20 election and said a new vote should be held.

"We all have to pacify Bolivia," Morales said in announcing plans to replace the nation's electoral tribunal and urging the country's political parties to help bring peace.