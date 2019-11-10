Bolivia's Morales says arrest warrant issued after his resignation

Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivia's president Sunday after losing the support of the army and police, has said there is now a warrant for his arrest.

"I declare to the world and the people of Bolivia that a police official said publicly that he has instructions to execute an order of illegal apprehension against my person," Morales tweeted.

But police commander Vladimir Yuri Calderon told local Unitel television that no such warrant exists.

Morales also said "violent groups" had attacked his home, writing: "Putschists are destroying the rule of law."

Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative leader of three weeks of protests that led to Morales' resignation, meanwhile also said there was an arrest warrant for the former president.

Camacho tweeted that authorities are looking for Morales in Chapare, an area of central Cochabamba department.

"The military took away his presidential plane and he is hiding in Chapare. They are going after him," Camacho wrote.

It was from Chapare that Morales announced his resignation on television.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales had called a fresh election after the controversial presidential election three weeks ago prompted massive protests.

The Andean country has seen weeks of unrest and rioting against alleged fraud in the election on Oct. 20. Three people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

Morales' claim to have won a fourth term last month has plunged the country into the biggest crisis of the socialist leader's nearly 14 years in power. The unrest has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between his supporters and opponents.

Morale agreed to a new election after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the Oct. 20 election and said a new vote should be held.

"We all have to pacify Bolivia," Morales said in announcing plans to replace the nation's electoral tribunal and urging the country's political parties to help bring peace.