House panel approves President Trump charge, setting up impeachment vote

REUTERS
WASHINGTON
Published 13.12.2019 18:17
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended that President Donald Trump be impeached for obstructing a congressional probe into his alleged attempts to force Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The panel's approval of the article of impeachment sets the stage for a vote by the full House of Representatives next week.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier, the committee approved a separate article of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power by trying to get Ukraine to investigate Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump next year

