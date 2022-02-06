Medals and more at Day 1 of the Beijing Olympics

The first medals were awarded Saturday as the Winter Games began in earnest, and the Norwegian Johaug took the first gold on the docket in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon. Five more were handed out during the first full day of the competition.
Christof Innerhofer, of Italy makes a turn during the men's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing's Yanqing district, Feb. 5, 2022.
