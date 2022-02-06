Daily Sabah logo

Medals and more at Day 1 of the Beijing Olympics

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 06, 2022 2:19 pm +03 +03:00

The first of many gold medal moments captured by Associated Press photographers at these Beijing Olympics.

Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov competes in the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The first medals were awarded Saturday as the Winter Games began in earnest, and the Norwegian Johaug took the first gold on the docket in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon. Five more were handed out during the first full day of the competition.

Christof Innerhofer, of Italy makes a turn during the men's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing's Yanqing district, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka competes during the women's slopestyle qualifying round at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Frost covers a face shield of a volunteer before the start of the women's 7.5km 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Karl Geiger, of Germany, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the Olympic record in the women's speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Australia's Cooper Woods-Topalovic competes in the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway reacts after winning the biathlon 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Clare Egan takes target practice before the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Japan's Rui Ukita (15) scores against Denmark goalkeeper Cassandra Repstock-Romme (72) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Sara Takanashi of Japan soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

The top of the helmet of Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is seen as he competes in the men's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Australia's Tahli Gill, directs her teammate, during the curling mixed doubles match against Norway, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

The Olympic flame burning in the center of the snowflake-shaped cauldron is on display near the National Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Pietro Sighel of Italy crashes during his heat of the men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 7.5km 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

John-Henry Krueger (L) of Hungary leads Kazuki Yoshinaga of Japan and Denis Airapetian of the Russian Olympic Committee as they collide during their heat of the men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Aileen Frisch of South Korea slides during a luge women's training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Hungary's Kamilla Kozuback falls as she competes during the women's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Japan's Masae Tsuchiya competes during the women's 7.5km 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Makena Hodgson of Canada slides during a luge women's training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Denmark's Josephine Asperup (19) checks Japan's Rui Ukita (L) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Skiers fall while competing during the women's 7.5km 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Sweden goalkeeper Emma Soderberg (30) blocks a shot against the Czech Republic during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

