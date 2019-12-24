Muhammad among 10 most popular baby names in US for first time

Muhammad has, for the first time, broken into the top 10 list of baby names for boys in the U.S., according to data released by a parenting firm keeping a tab on name popularity.

Muhammad had long climbed in BabyCenter's annual list, with its volt to the top 10 due in part to the company having combined the name's variant spellings when in Latinized form.

"While non-Muslim families have a seemingly limitless range of possible names to choose from, tradition is still very important for Muslim families, including the custom of naming a son after the Prophet," BabyCenter said as it released its list Wednesday.

BabyCenter said that while social security data shows Muhammad had risen from 620 in 2000 to 345 in 2018, its rank would be higher if the government agency also combined its numerous spellings..

Muhammad has risen 29% in popularity since 2018 according to the private firm's own accounting, bumping Mason off the top 10, as Aaliyah followed suit for girls, displacing another Arabic-rooted name, Layla.

Muhammad first broke into the top 100 of U.S. baby name chart in 2013, and has since been on an unimpeded upward trend.

Liam, Jackson and Noah were the three most popular names for boys in 2018.