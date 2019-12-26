Possible measles exposure at three airports, US officials warn

A person who traveled through multiple U.S. airports during the holidays was infected with measles, officials said.

Health officials have warned travelers that an unidentified flier, who contracted measles in Europe in late November or early December, had flown on United Airlines from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Richmond International Airport in Virginia, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The unidentified traveler is an adult, but health officials provided no other clarifying details.

Three unvaccinated children with measles also traveled to the Denver and Los Angeles international airports from New Zealand earlier in the month.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, Koplik spots and a rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after contact.