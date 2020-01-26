2012 tweet predicting Bryant’s helicopter crash goes viral

A tweet sent on November 13, 2012 went viral on Sunday after reports of Kobe Bryant being killed after a helicopter crash in California.

"Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash," a Twitter user with the nickname "Noso" said in the tweet.

The fans' reactions were harsh, most of them telling him to delete the tweet.

"F*ck. I'm sorry," the user replied to the users.

The retired NBA star died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California earlier on the same day, TMZ reported.

Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report said.

A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs shared on its official Twitter account that five people were confirmed dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, adding that there were "no survivors." "Investigation ongoing," it said.