Trump reveals 'most detailed' Israel-Palestine peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the long-awaited peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it was already roundly rejected by Palestinians.

Trump said that previous U.S. presidents failed to forge peace with Israel and Palestine, adding that his plan is the "most detailed proposal ever."

Trump said that Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital."

"This map will more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem where America will proudly open an embassy," he said, adding that no Israelis or Palestinians will be uprooted from their homes.

"Israel will work closely with King of Jordan to ensure that the status quo of the Temple Mount is preserved to ensure that all Muslims who wish to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque and pray will be able to do so," Trump said.



Trump also shared the map of his plan later on Twitter.





Details of the Middle East peace plan, dubbed "The Deal of the century," headed up by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, was kept tightly under wraps for the past two years.

Kushner, who worked on the project with administration advisers, launched the first stage of the peace plan in Bahrain in June. The Bahrain conference focused on the economic aspects of the long-delayed peace plan, with the declared aim of encouraging investment in the occupied Palestinian territories. It called for a $50 billion investment fund to boost the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies. The Palestinian leadership rejected the economic conference which ignored their political aspirations for an independent state, saying it was not consulted about the conference.

Many questions have been raised about why Trump has chosen this moment to present his plan, which has repeatedly been delayed by electoral uncertainty in Israel. Both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would like to divert attention away from their domestic troubles. Trump faces an impeachment trial while Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges in November. Both deny wrongdoing. They also both face re-election campaigns – Netanyahu in March and Trump in November. Netanyahu twice tried and failed to secure a majority in the Israeli parliament last year. Trump has repeatedly delayed the launch of his plan to avoid causing election problems for Netanyahu because of the possibility it will require some concessions from Israel. He faces his own political clock and could not afford to wait for months for Israel to decide its next prime minister, according to a source familiar with the peace team's thinking.

The chances of success for Trump's peace plan remain low with Trump refraining from endorsing the two-state solution – the long-standing international formula to bring about peace by creating an independent Palestinian state co-existing with Israel. The U.N. and most nations around the world back this blueprint, the foundation of every peace plan for decades. However, Palestinians have been excluded from the peace plan by the U.S.

The Palestinian leadership said Washington can no longer be regarded as a mediator after a series of Trump decisions that delighted Israel but infuriated Palestinians. These included recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The cuts were widely seen as a means of pressuring the Palestinian leadership to come back to the negotiating table. So far, that has failed.