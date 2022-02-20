Storm Eunice batters northern Europe, taking lives

Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years.
Sven Good, 23, looks out from his bedroom window at the damage caused to the family home a day after a 400-year-old oak tree in the garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice, in Stondon Massey near Brentwood, Essex, England, Feb. 19, 2022.
