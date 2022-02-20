Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Storm Eunice batters northern Europe, taking lives

by agencies Feb 20, 2022 1:21 pm +03 +03:00

Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years.

Sven Good, 23, looks out from his bedroom window at the damage caused to the family home a day after a 400-year-old oak tree in the garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice, in Stondon Massey near Brentwood, Essex, England, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

At least 12 people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Polish firefighters cut branches from a fallen tree after strong winds in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Storm Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week.

People secure a building against a strong wind on the beach of Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A tree blocks the B3273 road after Storm Eunice, in St Austell, Cornwall, Britain, Feb. 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Waves break in front of St Michael's Mount during Storm Eunice, near Penzance, Cornwall, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The exterior view of the home of Dominic Good a day after a 400-year-old oak tree in the garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice, in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, Essex, England, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A person walks past a fallen tree in Cemetery Park after Storm Eunice, in St Austell, Cornwall, Britain, Feb. 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, London, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Waves break in front of St Michael's Mount during Storm Eunice, near Penzance, Cornwall, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A tree lies over several cars in downtown Keizersgracht Amsterdam, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Workers carry out repair work on an overhead line and a railway track in Maarssen, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Municipal employees clean up a fallen tree on Reguliersgracht in Amsterdam, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Waves break during Storm Eunice, in Penzance, Cornwall, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pedestrians still struggle against the wind and rain in London, Feb. 19, 2022, a day after Storm Eunice battered the capital.

(AFP Photo)

A pedestrian looks at high waves crash over the beach of Etretat, Normandy, western France, Feb. 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice hits the coast of Normandy.

(AFP Photo)

Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Eunice in Wimereux, France, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People Try to hang and play against the wind on the beach of Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Waves crash against wind turbines during Storm Eunice at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth promenade in Aberystwyth, Wales, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk as waves break on the beach in the wake of Storm Eunice in Blankenberge, Belgium, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Debris from the rooftops of three houses torn off during Storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road, northwest London, Feb. 18, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The debris in a bedroom at the home of Dominic Good a day after a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice, in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, Essex, England, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.