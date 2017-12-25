Ahmet Ertuğ's latest photo exhibit opens in Dubrovnik

The exhibition, "The Vanishing Point," which consists of photos by Turkish photographer and architect Ahmet Ertuğ, opened on Dec. 14 at the Museum of Modern Art in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Supported by the Zagreb Yunus Emre Institution, the exhibition aims to create awareness for the protection of architectural heritage.

Photos of palaces, libraries and theaters in Italy are in the exhibition, along with photos of the most important five constructions in Dubrovnik. The artist wants to surprise art lovers in Dubrovnik, revealing many important works, such as the Rector's Palace, the Franciscan Monastery and library, Sponza Palace and the Dominican Monastery library with its 700-year past.

Ertuğ brings world's architectural heritage to light with bellows

Ertuğ took the photos of the most prominent works in architectural history with bellows that are nearly 15 kilograms, using an 8×10 inch-sized film in the project, which he has continued for three years. Working as an architect in England, Iran and Turkey after completing his education in London, he discovered his photographic side, working on street life and the architectural details of East and West London through his career. His purpose is to raise awareness of architectural protection with his photos.

The artist has published 30 art books across the world, taking photos of many things, including the works of Sinan the Architect, Turkish rugs and silks, İznik tiles in the Ottoman architecture, the monuments of Hagia Sophia, frescos and mosaics in the Chora Museum, Mount Nemrut and opera-houses in Europe. Simultaneously, he has organized various solo exhibitions in Paris, London, New York, Vienna and Istanbul.

Ertuğ's "The Vanishing Point," which is supported by the Dubrovnik Municipality, Turkish Airlines and Rixos Libertas Dubrovnik, can be visited until March 11, 2018, at the Museum of Modern Art Dubrovnik. The photos will also be exhibited in Paris in the 2008-2009 season.