Thousands commemorate fallen Ottoman WWI soldiers in Sarıkamış

by DAILY SABAH WITH AA Jan 10, 2022 9:39 am +03 +03:00

Thousands of people marched on Sunday in eastern Turkey to honor fallen Ottoman soldiers who took part in the Battle of Sarıkamış during World War I.

(AA Photo)

Tens of thousands of Ottoman soldiers, led by Enver Pasha, died during the Battle of Sarıkamış from December 1914 to January 1915, when they launched an attack near the eastern city of Kars to liberate the Ottoman territories under Russian occupation.

(AA Photo)

Thousands of people from different parts of the county gathered in the district of Sarıkamış, located in present-day Kars province, to honor the fallen soldiers.

(DHA Photo)

A remembrance ceremony that followed the march was attended by senior military and civilian officials, including National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu, and Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık.

(DHA Photo)

Speaking at the ceremony, Akar praised the heroism and sacrifices of the soldiers of Sarıkamış. The soldiers' legacy is still alive and serves as an inspiration to achieve more for the country's future, he said, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are a credible and deterrent force acknowledged by the world.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers stand in line during the commemoration ceremony in Sarıkamış, Kars, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Mountaineers from Kars and Iğdır commemorated the 107th anniversary of the battle by climbing the Tekelti Mountain, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers hold national flags at the end of the march through Sarıkamış, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A soldier watching over the march in Sarıkamış, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers from different units, some dressed in snow camouflage, join the march to commemorate the fallen, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An aerial view of the march, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Soldiers standing in line, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An aerial view as people from across the country gather to remember the fallen soldiers, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People dressed in the uniforms of the WWI soldiers, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Mountaineers hold up a commemorative poster on the top of Tekelti Mountain, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People march during the event with flags in hand, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Mountaineers from Kars and Iğdır on top of the mountain, Jan. 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

