'The Suppliants' to be performed in Turkish

Popular since the day it opened, Das Das Theater is preparing a production in Istanbul. Written by Aeschylus 2,500 years ago, "The Suppliants" will be performed at Das Das in Turkish for the first time.

Das Das started work to perform "The Suppliants" with its creative team. Having gotten the thumbs up from prestigious publications, such as The Guardian and The Times, the play, focusing on universal problems, is directed by Ramin Gray, the music director is John Browne, and the choreographer is Sasha Milavic Davies.

"The Suppliants" was protected in the Byzantine Empire until the 11th century and is still under the auspices of a library in Florence. Having returned to its homelands after thousands of years, the text of the play tells the story of 50 brave women who set sail to escape from Egypt to Greece, abandoning their homes. Translated into Turkish for the first time by Aysun Şişik, the play features a cast of 50 with six professional and 44 amateur actors along with Syrian musicians.

The "The Suppliants" team came together for the beginning of the play in the previous days for the first time. The production team - Mert Fırat, Volkan Yosunlu, Arif Pişkin, Büşra Firidin, Masis Aram Gözbek, Vedat Yıldırım and John Mitchell, director Gray, music director Browne and choreographer Milavic Davies, from the ATC Theatre London Team - organized a workshop with 50 actors. Great excitement for the new project was experienced in the workshop, and the team rehearsed the play. "The Suppliants" will open at Das Das in the first half of 2018.