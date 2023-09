The Turkish National Women's Volleyball team, affectionately known as the "Sultans of the Net," soared to new heights as they clinched the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship title on Sunday after edging a resilient Serbian team 3-2 in the final.

The Sultans of the Net, who fell behind twice during the match, secured their first-ever European Championship in their third final, in Brussels, Belgium, Sep. 4, 2023.

AA