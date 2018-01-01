Reserve space for art in the new year

For those who want to add an artistic touch to the lives of their loved ones, the rich collection offered by Istanbul 1881 might be a good choice. Including original works by Ned Pamphilon, Meral Saatçi and Taner Alakuş, iconic views of Istanbul and Turkey and evil eye talismans, the collection offers many decorative items and colorful gift options

British painter Ned Pamphilon, jewelry designer Meral Saatçi and world-renowned miniature artist Taner Alakuş all have original works in the Istanbul 1881 collection, which includes fine art prints, canvas paintings and decorative objects. There is also an online shopping version.

Pamphilon's high-quality fine art prints included in the collection are the Maiden's Tower, Galata Tower, sandals at Princes Islands, the steam boats of Marmara, Hagia Sophia and other symbolic Istanbul views offering long-term, unique gift options.

The paperweight collection, which includes Pamphilon's "Maviş" painting, and includes different tones of blue in Istanbul, are great gifts for your co-workers or may decorate the office of your loved ones. This design, which can be used as a decorative object, is offered in a special box. The pitchers, of which the top can also be used as a glass, also include various colorful Istanbul views. "Tavla in Red" by Pamphilon, picturing a couple playing backgammon along Istanbul's Bosporus and Taner Alakuş Atelier's Maiden Tower and Ottoman Galley miniatures are options for celebrating the New Year.

For those that cannot give up on classical motives, İstanbul 1881's Evil Eye Talisman Collection offers many alternatives. Pamphilon's Evil Eye Talisman paintings defined by the artists as "Turkish insurance" can either be purchased as originals or coasters and bookmarkers. Again, Saatçi's specially designed jewelry, including evil eye talismans, leather and silver, are among the other chic choices in the collection.