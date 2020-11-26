A football legend: Diego Maradona

The Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires, aged 60.
Argentina coach Diego Maradona during the Germany vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup Quarter Final, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 3, 2010.
Diego Maradona of Barcelona (L) falls backward while Andranik Eskandarian of the New York Cosmos (R) attempts to break his fall during the Transatlantic Challenge Cup opening round action at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., May 28, 1984. The Cosmos defeated Barcelona 5-3.
Argentina player Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score with his 'Hand of God' goal as England defenders Kenny Sansom (top) Gary Stevens (c) and Terry Fenwick look on during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final at the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico.
