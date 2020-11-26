Daily Sabah logo

A football legend: Diego Maradona

Nov 26, 2020 1:05 pm +03 +03:00

The Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires, aged 60.

Argentina coach Diego Maradona during the Germany vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup Quarter Final, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 3, 2010.

(Action Images/Jason Cairnduff)

Pele of Brazil shakes hands with Diego Maradona of Argentina (with "Italy 90 Mascotte") during the friendly match between Italy and Argentina at Stadio Hardturm in Zurich, Switzerland, June 10, 1990.

(Getty Images)

Argentina's Diego Maradona falls to the pitch after being tripped up in the team's World Cup quarterfinal match against England in Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 1986. Maradona scored both goals in Argentina's 2-1 victory.

(Reuters Photo)

Argentine football great Diego Armando Maradona kicks the ball during a charity match called "Derby of the Heart" at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, May 12, 2008.

(Reuters Photo)

Raffaele Di Fusco, Massimo Crippa, Diego Maradona, Francesco Romano and Giuliano Giuliani of SSC Napoli celebrate victory with the trophy during the UEFA Cup Final Second Leg match between Stuttgart and Napoli, at Neckarstadion, Stuttgart, Germany, May 17, 1989.

(Getty Images)

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona celebrates during the Argentina vs. Holland 2006 FIFA World Cup match in Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Germany, June 21, 2006.

(Reuters Photo)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona his wife Claudia Villafane (R) sit with their two daughters Giannina Dinora (L) and Dalma Nerea (3rd from L) on the day of their civil wedding in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 7, 1989.

(Reuters Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pele and Diego Maradona pose ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw, at the Kremlin Palace, Moscow, Russia, Dec. 1, 2017.

(Reuters Photo)

Argentina's national team coach Diego Maradona (C) controls the ball under the watch of midfielders Juan Sebastian Veron (R) and Maximiliano Rodriguez (L) during practice in Pretoria, South Africa, June 10, 2010.

(AP Photo)

Former Argentine football player Maradona (C) gets a kiss from his daughters Giannina Dinorah (L) and Dalma Nerea, as they arrive for the premiere of "Maradona" during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2008.

(AP Photo)

Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates with the cup at the end of the World Cup final in the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 29, 1986. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to take the trophy.

(AP Photo)

Nigerian football player Chidi Nwanu (L) pushes away Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona during the first half action at Foxborough Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S., June 25, 1994. Argentina won the match 2-1.

(AP Photo)

Argentina head coach Diego Maradona (L) gives instructions to Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 27, 2010.

(AP Photo)

Diego Maradona of Barcelona (L) falls backward while Andranik Eskandarian of the New York Cosmos (R) attempts to break his fall during the Transatlantic Challenge Cup opening round action at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., May 28, 1984. The Cosmos defeated Barcelona 5-3.

(AP Photo)

Diego Maradona (C) listens to the national anthem prior to a match against a local team in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia, May 12, 2011. The match was arranged to mark the opening a new stadium in Grozny.

(AP Photo)

Pele (L) and Diego Maradona hold trophies during an awards ceremony in Italy, March 1987.

(AP Photo)

Diego Maradona of Argentina is brought down by Guido Buchwald and Lothar Mattheus of West Germany during the World Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, July 8, 1990. West Germany won the match 1-0.

(David Cannon/Allsport)

Argentina player Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score with his 'Hand of God' goal as England defenders Kenny Sansom (top) Gary Stevens (c) and Terry Fenwick look on during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final at the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Getty Images)

Diego Maradona scores for Argentina during 1986 FIFA World Cup's Quarter Final, England vs. Argentina in Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, June 22, 1986.

(Reuters Photo)

Portrait of Diego Maradona of Argentina with his World Cup trophy, boot and ball in Cancun, Mexico, Dec. 27, 1994.

(David Cannon/Allsport)

Diego Maradona, the head coach of Argentina, celebrates a goal with teammates after the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group B match between Argentina and South Korea at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2010.

(Getty Images)

Pope Francis meets Diego Maradona during an audience with the players of the "Partita Interreligiosa Della Pace" at Paul VI Hall before the Interreligious Match For Peace at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Sept. 1, 2014.

(Getty Images)

Argentina captain Diego Maradona celebrates on the shoulders of teammates after they beat Russia 3-1 to win the 1979 FIFA World Youth Championships at the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 7, 1979.

(Getty Images)

Argentina World Cup football player Diego Maradona is the center of media attention at the Sheraton Park Plaza hotel in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 30, 1994.

(AP Photo)

Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates a goal with teammates during a first-round match of the 1990 FIFA World Cup against Romania, in Italy, June 1990.

(Getty Images)

Diego Maradona head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata celebrates after winning a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Tucuman as part of Superliga 2019-2020 at Estadio Juan Carlos Zerillo in La Plata, Argentina, Feb. 29, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Diego Maradona of Argentina poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Kameha Zurich Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2017.

(Getty Images)

Diego Armando Maradona, the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, enters the pitch prior to a match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as part of Superliga 2019-2020 at Alberto J. Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7, 2020.

(Getty Images)

