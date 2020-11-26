A football legend: Diego Maradona

The Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires, aged 60.

Argentina coach Diego Maradona during the Germany vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup Quarter Final, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 3, 2010.

(Action Images/Jason Cairnduff)