Artist to meet art lovers with 'We Need Space'

Bringing a fresh take to contemporary art with her works, Melis Binay will open her exhibition titled "We Need Space" at Uniq Maslak. Having presented her works in Paris and New York in previous years, Binay has also had the chance to work with world famous designer Alexander Mcqueen. After winning the title of "Promising Artist" in 2015 at a competition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, she worked as a project-based art consultant with various brands.

Raif Dinçkök, Erdal Beşikçioğlu, Serenay Sarıkaya, Bülent Şakrak, Müzisyen Rita Ora, Pharrell Williams, Jean Paul Gaultier, Filiz Eczacıbaşı and Moby are among the people who have bought her works.

Ironic works

Mentioning the constriction of personal spaces in her exhibition, Binay says, "We can't be ourselves because of these constrictions. I wanted to criticize ironically the utilization of natural sources by humans and then people's search for new living spaces. While there is a chance to change and to improve it, people surrender this galaxy so easily that they forget their existence in the daily world of consumption."

Binay focuses on our alienation to where we were born. She says that we cannot live here anymore. Implying we need something new to live and breathe in this world, the artist wants to remind us we should bring ourselves to the level of unconditional love and respect. The "We Need Space" exhibition will run until Feb. 9.