Natural panorama of Cappadocia at Zagreb exhibition

The Zagreb Yunus Emre Institute is holding its first culture and arts event of 2018 with a special collection of photographs to introduce the beauties of Cappadocia, included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, to Croatians.

Photographs taken by Croatian traveler and photographer Andrea Berkovic show the beautiful nature and sights of Cappadocia with the "Cappadocia in Fall" exhibition at the Zagreb Yunus Emre Institute. The exhibition of some 60 photographs opened on Feb. 26 and can be visited until March 23.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Berkovic said that she has walked 25 kilometers in Cappadocia and wanted to immortalize her memories. She has more than 2,000 photographs, and as a graduate of a Turkology department, she has visited and travelled around Turkey as a tourist guide many times. She first visited Istanbul, and she said that she has an extensive archive and wants to open an exhibition in Istanbul.

Her interest in photography started 13 years ago, and she has shot color photos all around the world since then. She added that it was hard to select 60 photographs out of almost 2,000 for the exhibition and that the exhibition is a result of her willingness to share photographs she has kept only to herself until today.

Zagreb Yunus Emre Institute Director Nurullah Yavaş said this was the start of art and culture events this year and that they are presenting a selection of Berkovic's photographs taken during her personal visits to the region. They wanted to show the harmony of Cappadocia in autumn, a colorful treat for the eyes, and Yavaş added that "Autumn in Cappadocia" displays the ancient civilizations and uniqueness of Anatolia.