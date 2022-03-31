US astronaut ends record spaceflight with Russian ride home

A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war.

Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov (R) and Anton Shkaplerov (C) and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (L) are seen inside the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule shortly after landing in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.

(AFP Photo/NASA/Bill Ingalls)