US astronaut ends record spaceflight with Russian ride home

A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war.
Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov (R) and Anton Shkaplerov (C) and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (L) are seen inside the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule shortly after landing in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr Dubrov, who also spent the past year in space, and Anton Shkaplerov.
In this Aug. 17, 2021, photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station.
Wind blew the capsule onto its side following touchdown, and the trio emerged into the late afternoon sun one by one.
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, the Russian Soyuz MS-19 space capsule descends southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Vande Hei, the last one out, grinned and waved as he was carried to a reclining chair out in the open Kazakh steppes. “Beautiful out here,” said Vande Hei, putting on a face mask and ballcap.
Expedition 66 Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov is carried to a medical tent shortly after he and fellow crewmates Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, Vande Hei’s return followed customary procedures. A small NASA team of doctors and other staff was on hand for the touchdown and planned to return immediately to Houston with the 55-year-old astronaut.
Expedition 66 Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov is carried to a medical tent shortly after he and fellow crewmates Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vande Hei said he was avoiding the subject with his two Russian crewmates. Despite getting along “fantastically ... I’m not sure we really want to go there," he said.
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, the Russian Soyuz MS-19 space capsule lands, southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
It was the first taste of gravity for Vande Hei and Dubrov since their Soyuz launch on April 9 last year. Shkaplerov joined them at the orbiting lab in October, escorting a Russian film crew up for a brief stay. To accommodate that visit, Vande Hei and Dubrov doubled the length of their stay. Before departing the space station, Shkaplerov embraced his fellow astronauts as “my space brothers and space sister.”
The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 66 crew members Mark Vande Hei of NASA, and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, March 30, 2022.
“People have problem on Earth. On orbit ... we are one crew,” Shkaplerov said in a live NASA TV broadcast Tuesday. The space station is a symbol of “friendship and cooperation and ... future of exploration of space.” The war tensions bubbled over in other areas of space with the suspension of European satellite launches on Russian rockets and the Europe-Russia Mars rover stuck on Earth for another two years.
This photo provided by NASA shows a "Welcome Back" sign for NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei at Russian Mission Control Center, March 30, 2022.
Vande Hei surpassed NASA’s previous record for the longest single spaceflight by 15 days. Dubrov moved into Russia’s top five, well short of the 437-day, 17-hour marathon by a cosmonaut-physician aboard the 1990s Mir space station that remains the world record.
Expedition 66 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is carried to a medical tent shortly after he and fellow crewmates Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
“Broken records mean we’re making progress,” said NASA’s previous space endurance champ, retired astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 340-day mission ended in 2016.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei gives the thumbs up outside the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after he landed with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Like Kelly, Vande Hei underwent medical testing during his long stay to further NASA’s quest to get astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars. He said daily meditation helped him cope during the mission, twice as long as his first station stint four years earlier.
The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 66 crew members Mark Vande Hei of NASA, and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, March 30, 2022.
“I’ve had an indoor job 24-7 for almost a year so I am looking forward to being outside no matter what kind of weather,” Vande Hei said in a recent series of NASA videos. As for food, he’s looking forward to making a cup of coffee for himself and his wife Julie, and digging into guacamole and chips.
Russian search and rescue teams arrive at the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft shortly after it landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 66 crew members Mark Vande Hei of NASA, and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, March 30, 2022.
Remaining on board: Three Russians who arrived two weeks ago and three Americans and one German, who have been aboard since November. Their replacements are due in three weeks via SpaceX. Next week, SpaceX will fly three rich businesspeople and their ex-astronaut escort to the station for a weeklong visit arranged by the private Axiom Space.
Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov (R) and Anton Shkaplerov (C) and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (L) rest shortly after the landing of the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX began transporting NASA astronauts to the station in 2020, nine years after the shuttle program ended. During that gap, Russia offered the lone taxi service, with NASA shelling out tens of millions of dollars per Soyuz seat. Vande Hei's ride was part of a barter exchange with Houston-based Axiom.
Ground personnel work at the landing site of the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Ground personnel work at the landing site of the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
A helicopter approaches the landing site of the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.